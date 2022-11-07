NewsVideos

A Key SC Decision On Quota For Poor (EWS) Today

Nov 07, 2022
The Supreme Court can give its verdict today regarding 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The court can pronounce the verdict by 10:30 am.

