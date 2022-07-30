NewsVideos

A strange case of divorce has come to light in Moradabad

Moradabad News: A strange case of divorce has come to light in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Here a husband sent a legal notice of divorce to the wife, then the wife alleged that she had voted for the BJP, so the husband wants to divorce her.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
