A temple priest was brutally killed in Bettiah, Bihar

A sensational news has come out from Bettiah in Bihar. A temple priest was brutally killed in Bettiah. Along with this, the criminals cut off the head of the priest and threw it in another temple.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

