A video of Rishabh Pant's accident site surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

The picture of Cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident site has come to fore. The car fell after breaking the railing of the divider. Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.