NewsVideos

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper arrested from Batla House area. Actually, a person named Mohsin Ahmed has been arrested by the NIA before the 15th August celebration. Which the court has sent on remand. It is alleged that Mohsin was raising funds for ISIS while staying in Delhi.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper arrested from Batla House area. Actually, a person named Mohsin Ahmed has been arrested by the NIA before the 15th August celebration. Which the court has sent on remand. It is alleged that Mohsin was raising funds for ISIS while staying in Delhi.

All Videos

Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
12:55
Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi
17:40
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi
Learn tips from RJ Ved to start the wonderful day.
1:59
Learn tips from RJ Ved to start the wonderful day.
Big action has been taken against the abusive leader of Noida Shrikant Tyagi
7:41
Big action has been taken against the abusive leader of Noida Shrikant Tyagi
The politics of Bihar has heated up these days
5:40
The politics of Bihar has heated up these days

Trending Videos

12:55
Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida
17:40
Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi
1:59
Learn tips from RJ Ved to start the wonderful day.
7:41
Big action has been taken against the abusive leader of Noida Shrikant Tyagi
5:40
The politics of Bihar has heated up these days
mohsin ahmed,mohsin ahmed arrested,mohsin ahmed family,mohsin ahmed isis,mohsin ahmed is back,mohsin ahmad,mohsin ahmed batla house,batla house mohsin ahmed,mohsin ahmad live,isis terrorist mohsin ahmed,terrorist mohsin ahmed caught,amanatullah khan on mohsin ahmed,batla house mohsin ahmed arrested,mohsin arrested news,mohsin ahmed arrested in batla house,Mohsin Hamid,mohsin ahmad batla house,where is mohsin,mohsin ahmad lost ? woh kya hai,