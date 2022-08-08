Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan raised questions on the arrest of a suspected ISIS helper arrested from Batla House area. Actually, a person named Mohsin Ahmed has been arrested by the NIA before the 15th August celebration. Which the court has sent on remand. It is alleged that Mohsin was raising funds for ISIS while staying in Delhi.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

