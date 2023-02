videoDetails

Delhi MCD Gets Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Shelly Oberoi Wins With 150 Seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Municipal Corporation of Delhi has got mayor and deputy mayor finally. Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral post with 150 votes. On the other hand, BJP candidate Rekha Gupta lost by 116 votes.