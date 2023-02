videoDetails

AAP Aadmi Party Candidate Shelly Oberoi Wins Delhi MCD Mayor Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Voting is over for Delhi Mayor election. MPs have been allowed to cast their vote first. Mayor elections are being conducted after the order of the Supreme Court. Earlier, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned thrice due to uproar.