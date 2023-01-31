videoDetails

AAP And BRS To Boycott President Draupadi Murmu's Address During Budget Session Of Parliament

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Budget session of the Parliament is going to start from today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget tomorrow i.e. on 1st Febrauary 2023. The first phase of the budget session will continue till February 13. Whereas the second phase will start from March 13 and will continue till April 6. But before that, Aam Aadmi Party and BRS will boycott the President Draupadi Murmu's address today.