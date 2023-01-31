NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP And BRS To Boycott President Draupadi Murmu's Address During Budget Session Of Parliament

|Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Budget session of the Parliament is going to start from today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget tomorrow i.e. on 1st Febrauary 2023. The first phase of the budget session will continue till February 13. Whereas the second phase will start from March 13 and will continue till April 6. But before that, Aam Aadmi Party and BRS will boycott the President Draupadi Murmu's address today.

All Videos

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'

Trending Videos

1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
Budget 2023,budget 2023 session,parliament budget session 2023,railway budget 2023,Railway budget,health budget 2023,Nirmala Sitharaman,nirmala sitharaman today speech,nirmala sitharaman budget speech 2023,nirmala sitharaman budget speech,Finance Minister,Finance Minister of India,finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman,finance minister nirmala sitharaman speech,president draupadi murmu,president draupadi murmu speech,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,India,