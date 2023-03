videoDetails

AAP Press Conference: All cases will be closed after joining BJP says Raghav Chadha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail. After which AAP leader Raghav Chadha has fiercely targeted the central government and BJP. Watch the press conference of Aam Aadmi Party.