videoDetails

AAP Press Conference: Central government is misusing investigation agencies says Sanjay Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

APP Press Conference: Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh has held a press conference today in the Manish Sisodia case. In which he said that this does not happen even with terrorists. The central government is misusing the investigative agencies.