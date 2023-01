videoDetails

AAP protests with teachers in Delhi, lays siege to LG office

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

The dispute between the LG and the AAP government in the capital Delhi is continuously increasing. After CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the LG of rejecting the proposal to send teachers of government schools to Finland for training, now AAP workers are protesting outside LG House.