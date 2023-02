videoDetails

AAP reaches on streets to protest against the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

After Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case, anger has flared up in Aam Aadmi Party. Demonstrations are taking place on streets in many places across the country. The protesters are seen attacking the BJP over Sisodia's arrest.