AAP releases manifesto for Delhi elections, Promise of free electricity up to 200 units

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The manifesto was released by Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party leaders Gopal Rai. Sanjay Singh among others. Manish Sisodia said that 'patriotism' would be included in the curriculum and spoken English classes would be conducted.