AAP's protest to save slums near BJP headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party is protesting outside the BJP headquarters. Aam Aadmi Party workers have accused the BJP that the BJP had given the slogan of building where there is a slum, but now the BJP has ordered to demolish the slums.