videoDetails

Abdul Rehman Makki: Abdul Rehman Makki of Lashkar is now a global terrorist, China pulled the hand of 'friendship'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

On the issue of Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, China has given a big blow to its friend Pakistan. Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, accused of several terrorist attacks in India, has now been declared an international terrorist.