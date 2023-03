videoDetails

Abhay Dubey makes huge allegation on BJP after Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership ends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was today stripped of his Parliament membership after serving a 2-year sentence in a 2019 defamation case. Regarding this, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey made a big allegation on BJP and said that, 'BJP was not able to tolerate Rahul because Rahul was taking off the mask of BJP'.