Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar: The political battle of Gujarat reaches Delhi!

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Kanchan Jariwala, the candidate in the Gujarat elections, was abducted by BJP people. Making a big disclosure, Kanchan Jariwala said that the BJP had not made any kind of pressure, nor had anyone abducted him.