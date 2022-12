Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP counterattacks on '100' abuses

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

With the end of the election campaign for the second phase, sharp attacks are being retaliated by the Congress and the BJP. Congress leader VS Ugrappa called PM Modi a modern Bhasmasur. After which BJP has also made a strong counterattack.