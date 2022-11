Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP vs AAP in Gujarat

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Voting is going to be held in Gujarat on 1 and 5 December. The contest here has become interesting due to the entry of Aam Aadmi Party. In a special conversation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that just like miracle happened in Delhi and Punjab, it will happen in Gujarat as well.