Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP's show of strength on Gujarat's 'Mahamanch'

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Bhupendra Patel has taken oath in Gujarat along with 16 ministers. On one side Bhupendra was taking oath in the swearing-in ceremony, while on the other side many BJP leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath were present. Which has made it clear that BJP has tried to solve all the equations in Gujarat. This preparation is being told to move forward towards 2024.