Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Muslims trust Congress in Gujarat?

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Gujarat Congress candidate Chandan Thakor's statement has come to the fore after a controversy arose over his video. Chandan Thakor said that the video is 3 years old and has been edited and tweeted from the CM's office. At the same time, he also said that he will complain about this to the Election Commission.