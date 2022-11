Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

The Patidar community plays an important role in the Gujarat assembly elections. In 2017 elections, BJP formed the government with the help of Patidars. This time also BJP is eyeing 15% votes of Patidar community. See in this report, with whom is the Patidar society?