Politics Sparks Over on Maharashtra Election 2024

|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Only a few weeks are left for the Maharashtra Assembly elections... Political parties are playing tricks on each seat... Not only this, they are not missing out on pitting family or relative against family to win. That's why tough competition is being seen on every seat in Maharashtra... In the Lok Sabha elections in Baramati, the contest of sister-in-law versus sister-in-law was seen, whereas in the Assembly, we will see uncle versus nephew... Uncle in NCP. Nephews are openly playing tricks against each other...On the other hand, the three forces have come face to face on the Mahim seat... On the Mahim seat, both the Shinde faction and the Uddhav faction have fielded candidates against Raj Thackeray's son, while in the Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have fielded each other's sons without any support. Had given conditional support...In Maharashtra's Aheri seat, father and daughter are facing each other...Dharmrao Atram from Ajit group is fighting against his daughter Bhagyashree who is a candidate from Sharad group...Final is going on in Maharashtra. So the semi-finals are going on in UP before 2027...in Maharashtra.

