Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Will the 15-year-long run of the rule of the BJP party end for MCD?

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal elections will take place on December 8. But the results of MCD will come tomorrow. Will the BJP rule of 15 years in MCD end?