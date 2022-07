ABVP protest at Karnataka Home Minister's residence

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested outside the home of Karnataka Home Minister. The protesters demanded a ban on PFI over the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

