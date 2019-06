Acted in self-defence, lady got hit accidentally: Gujarat MLA Thawani

A video of Balram Thawani, BJP MLA from Naroda constituency in Ahmedabad city became viral on social media where Thawani is seen kicking a woman. The women had supposedly come to meet Thawani at his office to complain about the scarcity of water and the incident happened just outside the office. The lady has been identified as NCP leader Nitu Tejwani. Watch this video to know more.