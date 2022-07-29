NewsVideos

Action on Congress leaders in defamation case

Delhi High Court has issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera in the defamation case filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani. The High Court has ordered that within 24 hours, they should remove their posts from social media platforms, if this is not done, then the social media platforms themselves will remove every post.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
