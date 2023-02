videoDetails

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui accuse of rape, case register in Versova police station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Alia Siddiqui has made serious allegations against Nawazuddin. Alia has shared a video in which she is accusing Nawazuddin of rape.