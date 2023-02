videoDetails

Adani Case: Congress Protests Outside SBI And LIC Offices Across Country

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Protests by opposition parties continue over Adani case. The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm. Meanwhile, on one hand, Congress is protesting outside the offices of SBI and LIC. NSUI workers have come to protest at Jantar Mantar, on the other.