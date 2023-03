videoDetails

Adani Case: Mallikarjun Kharge alleges BJP, says, 'JPC investigation is being ignored'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Today is the fourth day of second phase of budget session of Parliament. Meanwhile, Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge has made huge allegation on BJP. Surrounding the Center over Adani issue, he said, 'JPC probe in Adani Case is being ignored'. Know full statement of Mallikarjun Kharge in this report.