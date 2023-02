videoDetails

Adani Group Case: Lower circuit in Adani Enterprises, share drops by 15%

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Lower circuit witnessed in Adani Enterprises. Adani Group's share has fallen by about 15%. After the decision of Dow Jones, there has been a big decline.At the same time, there has been a decline of 10 percent at Adani Port too.