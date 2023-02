videoDetails

Adani Group: Congress' Jairam Ramesh Attacks PM Modi,says, 'PM Should Answer Adani Issue'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Congress workers across the country were protesting outside LIC offices on the Adani issue and with this the shares of Adani also declined. Congress raised slogans against Adani and Modi government. Congress raised many questions on the government regarding the matter related to Adani Group (Gautam Adani).