ADANI GROUP: Discussion will be held in Parliament today, all opposition parties ready except AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

On the issue related to Adani group, from Parliament to the road, the opposition is attacking the government. The opposition created a ruckus demanding a discussion on the issue of Adani, due to which the proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Monday.