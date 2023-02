videoDetails

Adani Group: Opposition's sit-in begins in Parliament premises, opposition demanding probe on Hindenburg Report

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Today, once again the opposition party is adamant on the demand of JPC to investigate Hindenburg and Adani group and due to uproar in both the Houses, no work could be done in the first week of the budget session. Ruckus continues in Parliament on this issue even today