videoDetails

Adani Group Responds To Hindenburg Research's 88 Questions

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Adani Group has given a befitting reply to questions of Hindenburg Research's audit and companies. Hindenburg asked 88 questions. In its reply, Adani Group said, 'Hindenburg Research published the report without contacting us or verifying the facts. This is an attack on India and Indian institutions. Know what Adani Group said in response.