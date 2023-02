videoDetails

Adani Case: Uproar Possible In Parliament, Opposition Demands JPC Inquiry

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Yesterday, the opposition created a ruckus in the Parliament on the Adani issue. The Congress party also demonstrated regarding this. All the Congress leaders shouted slogans against the central government in front of LIC and SBI offices in all the districts across the country. Even today the opposition parties are in a mood to create ruckus on this issue.