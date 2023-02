videoDetails

Adani Group's big statement, will return the loan of 9 thousand 200 crores before 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Adani Group said in a statement on Monday that the loan of 9 thousand 200 crores will be returned before 2024. Will give a big message by returning the loan before 2024. Will Adani be able to win the trust of the market?