videoDetails

Adani Power Plant to light up Bangladesh? Know who benefits from Godda Power Plant?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Adani power plant in Jharkhand: Many questions are being raised regarding the power plant. Like, was this power plant approved to benefit Adani Group? Was the land forcibly taken away from the local people for this power plant of Adani? Was it built by flouting the rules? watch this special repo