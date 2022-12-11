NewsVideos
Adesh Gupta Resigns: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns, Virendra Sachdeva becomes working president

|Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
Delhi BJP state president Adesh Gupta has resigned.Virendra Sachdeva has been made the working president for the time being.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns after defeat in MCD
