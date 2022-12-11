हिन्दी
Videos
videoDetails
Adesh Gupta Resigns: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns, Virendra Sachdeva becomes working president
|
Updated:
Dec 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
Delhi BJP state president Adesh Gupta has resigned.Virendra Sachdeva has been made the working president for the time being.
×
