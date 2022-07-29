Adhir on Murmu: President did not give time to meet - Adhir Ranjan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, who has been demanding a meeting with the President in the matter of the controversial statement, has said that the President did not give him time to meet. Adhir Ranjan has accused Smriti Irani of insulting the President.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

