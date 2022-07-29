NewsVideos

Adhir on Murmu: President did not give time to meet - Adhir Ranjan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, who has been demanding a meeting with the President in the matter of the controversial statement, has said that the President did not give him time to meet. Adhir Ranjan has accused Smriti Irani of insulting the President.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, who has been demanding a meeting with the President in the matter of the controversial statement, has said that the President did not give him time to meet. Adhir Ranjan has accused Smriti Irani of insulting the President.

All Videos

Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
Bengal Recruitment Scam: I am a victim of conspiracy - Partha Chatterjee
14:41
Bengal Recruitment Scam: I am a victim of conspiracy - Partha Chatterjee
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
3:48
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital
7:33
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital

Trending Videos

3:19
Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal
'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark
14:41
Bengal Recruitment Scam: I am a victim of conspiracy - Partha Chatterjee
3:48
Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals
7:33
Medical examination of Parth and Arpita will be done at ESI Hospital
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury controversy,Sonia Gandhi,adhir ranjan chowdhury controversial remark,Adhir Ranjan,adhir ranjan chowdhury remark against droupadi murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury triggers major controversy,adhir ranjan on murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury on murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury latest news,adhir ranjan chowdhury controversy latest news updates,adhir ranjan chowdhury triggers major row,sonia vs smriti,Amit Shah Meets President Murmu,murmu,