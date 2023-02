videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan attacks BJP in Lok Sabha, accuses of cultivating political crop

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Before PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha today, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary attacked BJP. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of cultivating political crops. So on the other hand, Adhir Ranjan also accused the ruling party of making the issue of the President's caste.