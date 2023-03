videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan retaliates on Kiren Rijiju's remark over Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju held a press conference today. In this press conference, he hit back at the speech given by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to London. Responding to this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made a big statement and said, 'The government is not allowing us to speak. The government is anti-national' .