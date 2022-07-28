Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. Amid the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted saying that Adhir has apologized. Let us tell you, Adhir Ranjan had given a controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu. He says that he will apologize to the President in person.
