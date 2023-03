videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Congress' leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. In this letter, Adhir has complained to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha that the mike of the seat in the House has been closed for three days. Along with this, the government has been accused about this.