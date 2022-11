Aftab In Tihar Jail: Aftab in judicial custody for 13 days in Shraddha Case, know what are the arrangements in jail?

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Shraddha Murder Case accused Aftab has been sent to Tihar Jail in judicial custody for 13 days. During this, Aftab's activities will be closely monitored via CCTV. Aftab has been kept separate from other prisoners in the jail.