After Corona, H3N2 Virus increases concern, know Dr. Randeep Gulleria's advice

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

After Corona, now a new virus has entered India. Cases of H3N2 Virus have raised concern in India. AIIMS doctor Randeep Guleria said, 'epidemic had come a few years before due to a virus of similar strain.