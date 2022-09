After heavy rain, dirty water from the drain entered a sub-divisional hospital in Bihar

Amidst heavy rains, the plight of a hospital in Bihar has come to the fore. The dirty water of the drain entered a sub-divisional hospital here.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Amidst heavy rains, the plight of a hospital in Bihar has come to the fore. The dirty water of the drain entered a sub-divisional hospital here.