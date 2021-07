After obscene videos production, Raj Kundra is now accused of game app distribution fraud

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was trapped in the case of making obscene videos, is accused of fraud in the name of online gaming app distribution. BJP leader Ram Kadam has leveled these allegations on Raj Kundra. Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said in a press conference that Raj Kundra has earned money through fraud in the name of online gaming app distribution.