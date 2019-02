After Tharoor's 'Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva' tweet, BJP accuses Congress of insulting Hinduism

Following Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva' tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday warned Congress president Rahul Gandhi and accused the grand old party of insulting Hinduism as part of its 'designed conspiracy to demean' the culture of the country. Watch this video to know more.