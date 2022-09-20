NewsVideos

After the death of the child in Birbhum, West Bengal, people created a ruckus

Sep 20, 2022
After the death of a child in Birbhum in West Bengal, people have created a ruckus. Angry people have done vandalization. The police have also lathi-charged the villagers.

